Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SimplyRFID Wave Reduces Inventory Error From 25% to a Staggering 5%

01/06/2022 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovative Wave Inventory System increases accuracy to prevent costly customer problems

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's omnichannel sales environment requires retailers to reliably sell via their website, store, and apps. In addition, they are tasked with delivering products in stores and through direct shipment from either stores or warehouses. Practically, this means retailers need a sophisticated backend that maintains reliable stock information by location. RFID's Wave Inventory System is proving itself the fastest and most accurate way to keep track of assets and inventory, reducing inventory count error from 25% to as little as 5%. 

"Innovating the inventory space to reduce errors prevents costly consumer problems," said SimplyRFID CEO Carl Brown. "Retailers work hard to earn customer confidence, and the Wave Inventory System can help maintain that loyalty while reducing employee workload."

The importance of accurate inventory tracking was highlighted in Gartner's November 2021 retail excellence report, which advised retailers to "Develop capabilities to improve product-level store inventory accuracy by amending counting processes and investing in RFID technologies."

But achieving inventory accuracy at the individual product level is challenging. Typically conducted at three-month intervals, manual inventory counts result in 90 days of inaccurate information. Major retailers like Macy's report an estimated "slippage" of 3% to 4% per month, which indicates a retailer's inventory is 12% lower than expected. Manual counting products can also be labor-intensive and time-consuming, occupying employees for an entire day or more. Additionally, manual counts are often inaccurate by as much as 13%. 

The Wave handheld RFID reader is a low-cost, fast way to take inventory. The Wave pulls inventory lists from SimplyRFiD Pogi for fast, and accurate, inventory. It records the expected inventory list, scans tags tracking differentials from the previous scan, and synchronizes all handheld scanners with management reports.

SimplyRFiD Pogi integrates to the retailer's omnichannel systems like Blue Yonder, Shopify, Quickbooks, and New Store. A built-in feed called "In Stock" allows the retailer to quickly publish results by store location.

About Simply RFID

SimplyRFID is a software and hardware development company that makes radio-frequency ID tracking systems. We track millions of IT servers, trash cans, drugs, military equipment, and regular old laptops all over the world.

Media Contact

Will Loschiavo
will@newswire.com
 

Related Images






Image 1: Retail Inventory Using SimplyRFID








Image 2








Image 3



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
12:50pNew Story Appoints Jonathan E. Bicknell as Chief Executive Officer
PR
12:50pCSE BULLETIN : New Listing - StrategX Elements Corp. (STGX)
NE
12:49pWorld's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil
RE
12:49pTaking the Stage Today at the Consumer Electronics Show, a Hospital In Your Home
GL
12:48pEMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Leigh Hadden and Giving Back in Medicine Hat
PU
12:48pOPEC Secretary General visits the historic Al-Shaab Hall in Baghdad
PU
12:48pBlack Owned Victor George Spirits Acquires Majority Stake in Palm Beach Distillery
PR
12:46pFed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
RE
12:45pSalarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect, Participate in Virtual Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"
AQ
12:44pAir france-klm needs to raise additional 1 bln - 2 bln euros in capital in 2022 - les echos newspaper
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS