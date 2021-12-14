Sims Lifecycle Services and Back Market Join Forces to Advance Full Circularity for Electronics

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Back Market, a premier marketplace for renewed electronics, today announced Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader providing circular solutions for technology, is actively selling on the marketplace, bringing enterprise-grade products to consumers with significant cost savings - while minimizing environmental impact. The two companies are working to expand the availability of professionally refurbished, high-quality devices globally to maximize the life of electronics components, products and materials and generate economic value for all parties involved.

The world's largest IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling company - Sims Lifecycle Services - is now selling on Back Market.

This move helps maximize the lifecycle of electronics components.

Both companies aim to strengthen the circular economy and give consumers the power to choose environmentally friendly options.







About Sims Lifecycle Services



Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment. IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.



About Back Market



Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the world’s premier marketplace dedicated to renewed tech. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 16 countries (including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, and more recently, Greece, Portugal, Japan, Finland, Ireland, Sweden and Slovakia). It employs a team of 600 employees and counting across its four offices located in New York, Berlin, Paris, and Bordeaux.

