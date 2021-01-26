Log in
Singapore December manufacturing expands 14.3% year-on-year, beats forecasts

01/26/2021 | 12:10am EST
Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output in December grew 14.3% year-on-year, beating economists' forecasts, official data showed on Tuesday, as an increase in electronics manufacturing outweighed a fall in the pharmaceuticals and aerospace segments.

Economists had expected an 11.5% increase in December, according to a Reuters poll. Factory output grew a revised 18.7% in November instead of the 17.9% rise previously reported, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 2.4% in December. Economists had expected a 0.6% contraction.

Overall, manufacturing output increased 7.3% in 2020 over 2019.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
