SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's core inflation rose 3.6% in February from a year earlier, above estimates, amid higher costs of healthcare to recreation goods and services, official data showed Monday.

The core inflation rate, which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs, was faster than the 3.4% forecast by a Reuters poll of economists and the 3.1% seen in January. The February rate was the highest since the 3.8% in July 2023 according to LSEG data.

Headline consumer prices in February were up 3.4% from the same month last year, stronger than the 3.3% forecast in the poll and the 2.9% rise in January.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)