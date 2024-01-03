By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity expanded for a fourth consecutive month in December, signaling that the sector's recovery is improving further.

The purchasing managers index rose to 50.5 in December from 50.3 in November, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Wednesday. It cited faster growth in new orders, new exports, factory output and input purchases, but also noted slower growth in employment. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below that signals contraction.

"The latest PMI readings certainly bode well for the manufacturing sector going into the new year, considering the macroeconomic risks of major economies, as well as the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties," said Stephen Poh, executive director at SIPMM.

"Nonetheless, local manufacturers remain cautiously optimistic of a firm recovery, especially the electronics sector, where global electronics demand appears to be on an uptrend," he added.

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about a third of the city-state's manufacturing activity, rose to 50.2 in December from 50.1 in November, the data showed.

