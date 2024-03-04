By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa

SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded for a sixth straight month in February, a key gauge showed, but decelerated slightly amid slower growth in new orders, exports and output.

The purchasing managers index compiled by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management edged down to 50.6 in February from 50.7 in January. This was in part due to the month being shorter, and to the Lunar New Year holidays, SIPMM executive director Stephen Poh said in a statement late Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while one below suggests that it is declining.

External headwinds continue to be an issue for the city-state's manufacturing sector. Supply delays and increasing cost pressures are a cause for concern among local manufacturers due to geopolitical risks, in particular the disruptions in the Red Sea, Poh said.

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about a third of Singapore's manufacturing activity, also lost momentum in February, slowing to 50.4 from 50.6, the data showed. Softer expansions in new orders for electronics and exports contributed to the result, which nonetheless marked a fourth month of growth.

Industrial production data last week also showed weakness in the key sector. Electronics output fell 3.4% on year in the first month of the year, snapping a run of positive readings stretching back to August, Moody's Analytics said in a note.

Despite the disappointing figures, Moody's Analytics remains upbeat on the outlook for manufacturing this year, expecting electronics to gain momentum in the latter half for 2024. But it flagged headwinds in the form of weak global demand, China's continued economic struggle, and the Red Sea conflicts, which could lengthen shipping times, disrupt supply chains and drive up freight costs.

