SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output in May fell 10.8% year-on-year, the eighth consecutive contraction and below forecast, official data showed on Monday.

The fall was mainly due to a decline in output for electronics

Economists had expected a 7.4% year-on-year contraction in May, according to a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 3.9% in May. Economists had forecast 1.7% growth.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)