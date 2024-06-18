By Amanda Lee

SINGAPORE-- Singapore's non-oil domestic exports in May contracted at a slower pace, signaling an improvement in the city-state's trade recovery.

Non-oil domestic exports from the Southeast Asian trading hub in May slipped 0.1% compared with the same period a year earlier, Enterprise Singapore said Tuesday. That was better than the median estimate from a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists for a 0.6% decline. In April, non-oil domestic exports dropped by a revised 9.6%.

"This marked the mildest decline in 20 months," Enterprise Singapore said in a statement. "Pace of decline eased for non-electronics; meanwhile, electronics grew for the second month straight and posted the first double-digit growth in 22 months."

On a month-over-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports fell 0.1% in May. That compared with April's revised 7.3% increase.

Electronics exports rose 21.9% on year in May, accelerating from the 3.3% expansion in the prior month. Non-electronics exports declined 6.0% in May, decelerating from a revised 12.6% decrease in April.

Among the main contributors to May's fall in non-electronics domestic exports were non-monetary gold, which plunged 47.2%, pharmaceuticals, which slumped 37.5%, and electrical circuit apparatus, which dropped 21.8%, Enterprise Singapore said.

Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports to Top Markets (% Y/Y) April May Hong Kong +27.2 +73.4 U.S. -40.4 +12.1 Indonesia +5.1 +1.1 China +34.5 -22.1 South Korea -24.3 +26.2 Thailand -1.8 -6.2 EU 27 -55.1 -8.7 Taiwan -5.1 -12.6 Malaysia +45.6 +23.6 Japan +2.7 -12.7

Write to Amanda Lee at amanda.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-24 2044ET