By Amanda Lee


SINGAPORE--Singapore's non-oil domestic exports contracted in June, continuing the city-state's choppy trade recovery.

Non-oil domestic exports from the Southeast Asian trading hub in June slipped 8.7% compared with the same period a year earlier, Enterprise Singapore said Wednesday. That compared with a revised 0.7% decrease in May and missed the median estimate from a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists for a 0.4% contraction.

The decline in non-oil domestic exports was mainly due to non-electronics, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement.

How exports fare has a strong bearing on the outlook for the small, open economy and signs of softer momentum abroad could dent growth at home.

On a month-over-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports fell 0.4% in June. That compared with May's revised 0.7% contraction.

Electronics exports, which are a key driver of growth, fell 9.5% on year in June, compared with the revised 19.6% expansion recorded in the prior month. Non-electronics exports decreased 8.5% on year last month versus the revised 6.1% decline recorded in May.

Among the main contributors to June's slowdown in non-electronics exports were non-monetary gold, which shrank 51.1% on the year; specialized machinery, which dropped 10.3%; and food preparations, which dropped 16.3%, Enterprise Singapore said. 


 
Non-Oil Domestic Exports to Top Markets 
                                  May     June 
Hong Kong                       +73.4     -41.9 
U.S.                            +12.1     -21.3 
Indonesia                        +1.0      +3.7 
China                           -22.2     -11.2 
South Korea                     +26.1     -19.1 
Thailand                         -6.3     +55.6 
EU 27                           -14.0      +6.2 
Taiwan                          -12.6     -20.2 
Malaysia                        +22.6     +35.2 
Japan                           -12.7      -7.6

Write to Amanda Lee at amanda.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-24 2047ET