Singapore PM sees considerable risk of severe U.S.-China tensions -BBC interview

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong said there was considerable risk of tensions
between China and the United States becoming severe, and that
while a military conflict was more likely than it was five years
ago, the odds were not high.
Relations between the United States and China sank to their
lowest point in decades under former U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration, with Beijing pushing for greater global
influence in a challenge to traditional U.S. leadership.
"It is more likely than it was five years ago, but I think
the odds of a military clash are not yet high," Lee said in an
interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.
"But the risk of severe tensions, which will raise the odds
later on, I think that is considerable."
The United States and China are sparring over influence in
the Indo-Pacific region, Beijing's economic practices, Hong
Kong, Taiwan, and human rights issues in China's Xinjiang
region. President Joe Biden's administration has committed to
reviewing elements of U.S. policies toward China.
Top diplomats from both nations are set to meet in Alaska on
March 18 in the first high-level, in-person contact between the
two countries under the Biden administration.
Singapore has close ties with both countries, and the tiny
but wealthy nation wields strong economic and political
influence in the region.
Lee said it was not possible for Singapore to choose between
the United States and China.
When asked about the risk of a military conflict, he said:
"It could happen before you expect it, if there is a mishap. If
the countries are careful, it will not happen."
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Tom
Hogue)