SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) was up 2.7% in the January to March period, according to advance estimates from the trade ministry. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 2.9%.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.1% in the January to March period. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Martin Petty)