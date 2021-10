Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE TO RESERVE C0VID-19 PCR TESTING MAINLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO FEEL UNWELL AND HAVE SYMPTOMS -STATEMENT

* SINGAPORE TO TIGHTEN RESTRICTIONS FOR UNVACCINATED PERSONS - MINISTER

* SINGAPORE TO ALLOW QUARANTINE-FREE ENTRY TO VACCINATED TRAVELLERS FROM MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING UK AND US - MINISTER

* SINGAPORE TRANSPORT MINISTER SAYS TO ALLOW QUARANTINE-FREE ENTRY TO VACCINATED TRAVELLERS FROM DENMARK, FRANCE, ITALY, THE NETHERLANDS, SPAIN, UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, UNITED STATES

* SINGAPORE TRANSPORT MINISTER SAYS ENGAGED IN SEVERAL DISCUSSIONS TO RESTORE TWO-WAY QUARANTINE FREE TRAVEL WITH MORE COUNTRIES (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)