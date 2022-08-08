Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based
crypto currency lender and borrower, has suspended withdrawals,
swaps and deposits, the company said on Monday, the latest sign
of stress in the cryptocurrency industry.
The crypto lender also said it would withdraw its
application for a licence from the Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) to provide digital token payment services, for
which it received in principle approval in March.
Hodlnaut said the move was "due to recent market conditions"
and was "to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving
assets".
The company is the latest in a string of crypto players
globally to run into difficulties following a sharp sell off in
markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired
tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.
Other high profile failures include U.S. crypto lender
Celsius, and Singapore-based fund Three Arrows Capital, both of
which filed for bankruptcy last month.
Hodlnaut was named as one of Celsius' institutional clients,
according to court filings https://cases.stretto.com/public/x191/11749/PLEADINGS/1174908052280000000011.pdf.
Singapore, a major centre for crypto and blockchain in Asia,
has seen several crypto companies run into difficulties in
recent months.
Vauld, a Singapore-based crypto lending and trading
platform, suspended withdrawals in early July, and later that
month, Zipmex, a Southeast Asia-focused crypto exchange,
suspended withdrawals, though has since resumed them for some
products.
Hodlnaut and the MAS did not immediately respond to requests
for comment sent outside office hours.
(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong, Chen Lin in Singapore and
Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)