SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Thursday it has transferred excess official foreign reserves (OFR) of S$75 billion ($55.11 billion) to the government through a subscription of reserves management government securities.

The MAS said it expects further transfers of excess OFR to the government over the course of the year to bring it to the optimal amount.

($1 = 1.3609 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)