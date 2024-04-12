SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday kept its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)
