SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday kept its monetary policy settings unchanged, as widely expected.

Of the 10 analysts polled by Reuters, nine had expected the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to hold policy settings steady for a fifth successive review, while one expected an easing.