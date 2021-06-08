Singapore central bank places $1.8 billion with funds for green investments

"We aim to reduce risks to the portfolio across different climate scenarios, seize investment opportunities from the transition to a lower carbon future and support the transition of portfolio companies," Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told a news conference on Wednesday.

The MAS, which manages the country's official foreign reserves, said the deployment of the funds was part of its green investment program.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)