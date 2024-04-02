April 02, 2024 at 12:30 am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singapore court on Tuesday convicted the first defendant in its biggest-ever money laundering case, local media reported, in one of the city-state's highest-profile crime probes over which more than $2.2 billion of assets has been seized or frozen.

Defendant Su Wenqiang, a Cambodian national, admitted to 11 charges of money laundering and taking proceeds from illegal remote gambling, Channel News Asia reported.

The Straits Times newspaper said he was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment.

Reuters could not verify the reports and attorney general's chambers did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Su, who holds passports from Cambodia, Vanuatu and China, is one of 10 foreigners holding multiple citizenships arrested in Singapore in August last year in simultaneous raids.

The raids captured huge attention locally, with S$1 billion ($739.37 million) worth of luxury properties, cars, gold bars, handbags and jewellery seized.

Police had earlier said the 10 suspects were allegedly "laundering the proceeds of their overseas organised crime activities, including scams and online gambling".

($1 = 1.3525 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)