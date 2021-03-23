Singapore core price gauge back to growth after a year

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's February main
price gauge turned positive for the first time in a year,
fuelled by an increase in services costs and higher food
inflation, data showed on Tuesday.
Core inflation — the central bank's favoured price measure -
was up 0.2% in February from a year earlier. A Reuters poll of
economists had forecast an increase of 0.1%.
Singapore's headline consumer price index picked up to 0.7%
in February, from 0.2% in January.
For 2021, the central bank expects core inflation to average
0–1%.
