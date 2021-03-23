Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Singapore core price gauge back to growth after a year

03/23/2021 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's February main price gauge turned positive for the first time in a year, fuelled by an increase in services costs and higher food inflation, data showed on Tuesday.

Core inflation — the central bank's favoured price measure - was up 0.2% in February from a year earlier. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 0.1%.

Singapore's headline consumer price index picked up to 0.7% in February, from 0.2% in January.

For 2021, the central bank expects core inflation to average 0–1%. (Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35aSingapore core price gauge back to growth after a year
RE
01:34aCHINA'S TENCENT FACES CONCESSIONS TO WIN GREEN LIGHT FOR GIANT VIDEOGAMING MERGER : sources
RE
01:24aSingapore's Consumer Prices Rose at Faster Pace in February
DJ
01:18aYields on longer-term JGB fall tracking U.S. Treasuries move
RE
01:10aNew Zealand Plans Tax Changes to Cool House Prices -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:07aChina's Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020
RE
01:00aSingapore core price gauge back to growth after a year
RE
12:51aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION  : Country of origin food labelling
PU
12:47aGold falls as strong U.S. yields, dollar sap safe-haven appeal
RE
12:43aWestpac sees NZ house prices 10% lower over long term after policy changes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - source
2China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020, shares drop
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard - sources
4BAIDU, INC. : China's Baidu posts tame HK debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city
5ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Prices $15 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Investment Grade Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ