Singapore core price gauge back to growth after a year

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's February main price gauge turned positive for the first time in a year, fuelled by an increase in services costs and higher food inflation, data showed on Tuesday.

Core inflation — the central bank's favoured price measure - was up 0.2% in February from a year earlier. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 0.1%.

Singapore's headline consumer price index picked up to 0.7% in February, from 0.2% in January.

For 2021, the central bank expects core inflation to average 0–1%. (Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)