Singapore court approves move to freeze Hin Leong's founder's assets - liquidators

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's High Court has
accepted a request to freeze up to $3.5 billion of worldwide
assets of Lim Oon Kuin and his two children following the
collapse of Lim's oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd,
the company's liquidators told creditors in an email reviewed by
Reuters.
Court-appointed liquidators of Hin Leong, the Lim family and
their lawyers, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Monday. The Singapore High Court declined to comment.
"Our lawyers will be following up with the next steps in the
next few days including to require the Lim Family to disclose
their assets on affidavit," Goh Thien Phong, one of the
liquidators wrote in the email sent on Friday to more than 200
creditors of Hin Leong.
The liquidators had asked the Singapore court to freeze the
family's assets worldwide, from multi-million-dollar homes to
shares, funds and country club memberships to recover money owed
to nearly two dozen banks and other creditors globally.
