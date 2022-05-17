Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Singapore denies entry to Indonesian cleric, cites extremism concerns

05/17/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore said late on Tuesday border officials in the city-state had denied entry to an Indonesian Muslim cleric, citing what it said were Abdul Somad Batubara's "extremist and segregationist teachings".

The cleric, who had travelled by ferry from the Indonesian port of Batam to Singapore on Monday has a large online following in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

"Somad has been known to preach extremist and segregationist teachings, which are unacceptable in Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious society," Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Somad, along with six companions, was denied entry after being interviewed by border officials at a ferry terminal in Singapore.

"Somad has preached that suicide bombings are legitimate in the context of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and are considered 'martyrdom' operations," MHA said.

"He has also made comments denigrating members of other faith communities, such as Christians, by describing the Christian crucifix as the dwelling place of an 'infidel jinn (spirit/demon)'. In addition, Somad has publicly referred to non-Muslims as 'kafirs' (infidels)," it said.

Somad did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Indonesia's foreign ministry declined to comment on the incident.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Somad said immigration officials had not given him an explanation for preventing him entering Singapore.

"They need to explain to our community, why did your country, your government reject us, why did your government deport us. Why? Because of terrorism, ISIS, narcotics?"

On Somad's Instagram page, which has 6.5 million followers, the cleric posted a photograph of himself before leaving Singapore in a room with a caged top that he likened to a "prison".

The Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI), the country's highest Muslim clerical council, criticised the move to block Somad and disputed Singapore's claim he was extremist, according to a report by CNN Indonesia.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore and Kate Lamb in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51aCrop tour projects sub-par N.Kansas wheat yield after drought
RE
12:45aFactbox-Five key U.S. midterm primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho
RE
12:37aAPG, OMERS Infrastructure buy Dutch renewables firm Groendus
RE
12:34aTwo Trump-backed candidates win U.S. midterm election primaries
RE
12:29aOil prices extend gains on China demand optimism
RE
12:26aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Hawkish Powell to Hold -2-
DJ
12:26aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Hawkish Powell to Hold Back Stocks
DJ
12:23a'Huge' pressure as Shanghai remains COVID-free and end to lockdown looms
RE
12:21a'Huge' pressure as Shanghai remains COVID-free and end to lockdown looms
RE
12:21aIndian shares extend gains to third day, global slowdown concerns linger
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
2Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup
3China Vice Premier Liu soothes tech firms, supports overseas listings
4Heeding regulatory call, Chinese developer Country Garden to issue bond..
5Toyota taps wells to beat water supply disruption in central Japan

HOT NEWS