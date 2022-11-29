Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Singapore deputy pm: Temasek's FTX loss is being taken seriously

11/29/2022 | 11:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15th Singapore International Energy Week

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday the city-state's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.

Temasek had invested about $275 million in FTX, a loss that was "disappointing" and was being taken seriously, Wong said.

(Reporting by Chen Lin and Xinghui Kok; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTX TOKEN (FTT/USD) 2.66% 1.313 End-of-day quote.-96.73%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.11% 5651.17 Real-time Quote.-10.68%
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. 5.01% 155.05 End-of-day quote.-30.36%
Latest news "Economy"
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise as China -2-
DJ
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as China Covid Policy, Powell Speech in Focus
DJ
12:28aTata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility for up to $613 mln -report
RE
12:27aAllegro third-quarter profit rises as Polish business returns to growth
RE
12:26aSri Lanka's debt to China close to 20% of public external debt -study
RE
12:22aJapanese budget carrier Peach cancels flights over aircraft delivery delays
RE
12:22aJapan's peach aviation: 92 flights scheduled between dec. 27 and…
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises on positive Asian cues, runs into 81.50 resistance
RE
12:07aBlast targeting police patrol injures over 20 in Pakistan - official
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter blue verified set to launch on Apple's iOS app - Information
2Singapore's Temasek reviews $275 mln FTX-related loss
3Oil up on lower U.S. crude stocks and dollar, OPEC+ and China concerns ..
4Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
5Splunk : Integrates with Amazon Security Lake to Deliver Analytics Usin..

HOT NEWS