Singapore deputy pm: Temasek's FTX loss is being taken seriously
11/29/2022 | 11:49pm EST
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday the city-state's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.
Temasek had invested about $275 million in FTX, a loss that was "disappointing" and was being taken seriously, Wong said.
(Reporting by Chen Lin and Xinghui Kok; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies)