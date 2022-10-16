Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Singapore exports rise 3.1% year-on-year in September, missing forecasts

10/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A ship docks at Keppel terminal in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's September non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew 3.1% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, slower than the previous month and missing forecasts due to declines in shipments for the Chinese and Hong Kong markets.

Economists had expected 7.1% growth in a Reuters poll. Exports had grown 11.4% in August.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, NODX fell 4%, Enterprise Singapore data showed, versus the prior month's 3.9% decline. Economists had forecast a 2.1% decline.

Electronic NODX fell 10.6% on year in September, with integrated circuits, disk media products and personal computer parts declining by 12.0%, 42.7% and 22.3% respectively.

Non-electronic NODX grew 7.6%, with pharmaceuticals, measuring instruments and non-monetary gold contributing the most to the growth.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.59% 5148.22 Real-time Quote.-18.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.35% 963.2049 Real-time Quote.-8.63%
Latest news "Economy"
12:46aChina, HK stocks sag after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID stance
RE
12:44aAsia shares ease, major test looms for UK bonds
RE
12:44aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall as cenbank policy minutes seen dovish
RE
12:42aOil futures rise on hopes of recovery in China's fuel demand
RE
12:42aIndonesia books nearly $5 billion Sept trade surplus, above forecast
RE
12:37aUk military intelligence - with russian presence in kherson stra…
RE
12:36aUk military intelligence - russian forces are increasing logisti…
RE
12:35aUk military intelligence - logistical issues faced by russia in…
RE
12:34aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Struggle as UK -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Struggle as UK Uncertainty May Linger
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2China, HK stocks fall after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID st..
3CHINA CBANK INJECTS 500 BLN YUAN VIA ONE-YEAR MLF - STATEMENT…
4China to unswervingly promote opening up of markets
5Apple Freezes Plan To Use China's YMTC Chips Amid Political Pressure - ..

HOT NEWS