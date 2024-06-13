
By Jeslyn Lerh
       SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Onshore fuel oil
stockpiles at key trading and storage hub Singapore rose for a
third straight week as imports recovered, data showed on
Thursday.  
    Inventories  inched 1.6% higher at 19.16 million
barrels (3.02 million metric tons) in the week ended June 12,
hitting a five-week high, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
 
    Net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from
total imports, more than tripled from the previous week to about
538,000 tons. 
    Brazil remained the top origin for inflows for a second
consecutive week, with imports extending gains to 185,000 tons. 
    Meanwhile, top destinations for fuel oil outflows from
Singapore onshore tanks included China, Bangladesh and Vietnam
in the same week. 
    Fuel oil price benchmarks have been largely rangebound in
recent trading sessions capped by incoming replenishment,
according to some industry sources. 
    Spot premiums for the low-sulfur market have been hovering
in a narrow range of $1 to $2 a ton over Singapore quotes this
week, while high-sulfur 380-cst premiums held between $11 to
$12 a ton. 
    
 Week to Jun 12, Fuel oil (in    Total        Total       Net Imports
 metric tons)                    Imports      Exports     
 AUSTRALIA                                 0      10,991      -10,991
 BAHRAIN                              83,563           0       83,563
 BANGLADESH                                0      60,292      -60,292
 BRAZIL                              184,948           0      184,948
 CHINA                                     0      96,027      -96,027
 DENMARK                             146,853           0      146,853
 INDIA                                33,044          88       32,956
 INDONESIA                            53,579      11,179       42,399
 MALAYSIA                            165,027     107,904       57,123
 NEPAL                                     0          40          -40
 PAKISTAN                             11,969           0       11,969
 RUSSIA                               35,298           0       35,298
 SENEGAL                              51,735           0       51,735
 SWEDEN                               61,027           0       61,027
 THAILAND                             12,960           0       12,960
 UNITED STATES                             3           0            3
 VIETNAM                                   0      15,002      -15,002
 TOTAL                               840,005     301,523      538,483
 (Data from Enterprise Singapore)
    

 (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)