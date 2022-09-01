Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Singapore fuel oil stocks at 19-week high despite lower net imports

09/01/2022 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oil tankers pass the skyline of Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories climbed to a 19-week high despite a dip in weekly net import volumes, official data showed on Thursday, as the Asian market remained awash with supply.

Fuel oil inventories rose for three consecutive weeks, weighing further on bearish market sentiment amid the recent slump in fuel oil cash premiums.

The inventories rose 7% to 22.67 million barrels (3.57 million tonnes) in the week ended Aug. 31, Enterprise Singapore data showed. [O/SING1]

"The stocks are supported by higher Russian fuel oil flows to markets in the East, away from the West amid mounting sanctions, as well as increased regional refinery turnarounds and slowing gasoline demand which have freed up blendstock supply for export," said Roslan Khasawneh, senior fuel oil analyst at oil analytics firm Vortexa.

Singapore's weekly net fuel oil import volumes dipped 2% week-on-week to 784,000 tonnes, but averaged higher from last month. Weekly net import volumes averaged 707,000 tonnes last month, climbing from 526,000 tonnes in July, the data showed.

The largest net imports came from Malaysia at 254,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 138,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, the top net export destination for Singapore fuel oil was Bangladesh at 70,000 tonnes, followed by the United States at 65,000 tonnes.

Total fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, were at about 5.05 million tonnes for August, compared with 3.89 million tonnes in July, according to latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research.

Higher regional Asian supplies and an influx in Western arbitrage barrels have weighed sharply on the fuel oil market in recent weeks, with premiums for very low sulphur fuel oil tumbling by more than 90% through August.

Aug 31, Fuel oil Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports

(in tonnes)

ALGERIA 80,308 0 80,308

AUSTRALIA 44,760 0 44,760

BANGLADESH 0 70,475 -70,475

BRAZIL 137,574 0 137,574

BRUNEI 5,673 0 5,673

CHINA 0 39,159 -39,159

DENMARK 59,919 0 59,919

FRANCE 33,870 0 33,870

GUAM 0 26,398 -26,398

HONG KONG 0 10,969 -10,969

INDIA 99,386 0 99,386

INDONESIA 27,456 3 27,452

JAPAN 105,979 11 105,968

KAZAKHSTAN 27,572 0 27,572

KENYA 0 9,298 -9,298

KOREA, REP OF 2,280 0 2,280

MADAGASCAR 0 8,800 -8,800

MALAYSIA 344,784 90,646 254,138

MALTA 14,388 0 14,388

NEPAL 0 234 -234

PHILIPPINES 0 46,169 -46,169

SAUDI ARABIA 0 17,949 -17,949

SPAIN 14,844 0 14,844

TAIWAN 34,821 0 34,821

THAILAND 35,346 0 35,346

UNITED ARAB 94,721 0 94,721

EMIRATES

UNITED KINGDOM 4,886 0 4,886

UNITED STATES 0 64,903 -64,903

TOTAL 1,168,568 385,014 783,553

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.12% 5.217 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY -0.55% 9.07 End-of-day quote.-10.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.07% 94.05 Delayed Quote.34.60%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.80% 5509.85 Real-time Quote.-11.53%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.23% 547.923 Real-time Quote.-26.86%
WTI -1.10% 88.091 Delayed Quote.22.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59aUK university staff vote to strike over pay dispute, union says
RE
05:56aVolvo Cars to close China plant due covid restrictions
RE
05:55aU.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts
RE
05:54aUkraine's 2023 wheat crop seen falling to 15 million T -agrarian council
RE
05:49aSingapore fuel oil stocks at 19-week high despite lower net imports
RE
05:45aGERMAN CARTEL OFFICE : Lufthansa must not end co-operation deals with Condor
RE
05:43aRich nations to fund 80% of S.Africa's climate plan with loans, some hard to unlock
RE
05:39aIreland sells 2032, 2050 bonds at yields of 2.2% to 2.7%
RE
05:33aFears Over UK Economic Outlook Seen Hitting Pound
DJ
05:21aIAEA mission determined to reach Ukrainian nuclear plant despite delays -spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
2China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
3CEMEX B de C : announces closing of divestment of its operations in Cos..
4Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
5Rio Tinto agrees to $3.3 bln deal for rest of Turquoise Hill

HOT NEWS