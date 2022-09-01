Singapore fuel oil stocks at 19-week high despite lower net imports

Fuel oil inventories rose for three consecutive weeks, weighing further on bearish market sentiment amid the recent slump in fuel oil cash premiums.

The inventories rose 7% to 22.67 million barrels (3.57 million tonnes) in the week ended Aug. 31, Enterprise Singapore data showed. [O/SING1]

"The stocks are supported by higher Russian fuel oil flows to markets in the East, away from the West amid mounting sanctions, as well as increased regional refinery turnarounds and slowing gasoline demand which have freed up blendstock supply for export," said Roslan Khasawneh, senior fuel oil analyst at oil analytics firm Vortexa.

Singapore's weekly net fuel oil import volumes dipped 2% week-on-week to 784,000 tonnes, but averaged higher from last month. Weekly net import volumes averaged 707,000 tonnes last month, climbing from 526,000 tonnes in July, the data showed.

The largest net imports came from Malaysia at 254,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 138,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, the top net export destination for Singapore fuel oil was Bangladesh at 70,000 tonnes, followed by the United States at 65,000 tonnes.

Total fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, were at about 5.05 million tonnes for August, compared with 3.89 million tonnes in July, according to latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research.

Higher regional Asian supplies and an influx in Western arbitrage barrels have weighed sharply on the fuel oil market in recent weeks, with premiums for very low sulphur fuel oil tumbling by more than 90% through August.

Aug 31, Fuel oil Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports

(in tonnes)

ALGERIA 80,308 0 80,308

AUSTRALIA 44,760 0 44,760

BANGLADESH 0 70,475 -70,475

BRAZIL 137,574 0 137,574

BRUNEI 5,673 0 5,673

CHINA 0 39,159 -39,159

DENMARK 59,919 0 59,919

FRANCE 33,870 0 33,870

GUAM 0 26,398 -26,398

HONG KONG 0 10,969 -10,969

INDIA 99,386 0 99,386

INDONESIA 27,456 3 27,452

JAPAN 105,979 11 105,968

KAZAKHSTAN 27,572 0 27,572

KENYA 0 9,298 -9,298

KOREA, REP OF 2,280 0 2,280

MADAGASCAR 0 8,800 -8,800

MALAYSIA 344,784 90,646 254,138

MALTA 14,388 0 14,388

NEPAL 0 234 -234

PHILIPPINES 0 46,169 -46,169

SAUDI ARABIA 0 17,949 -17,949

SPAIN 14,844 0 14,844

TAIWAN 34,821 0 34,821

THAILAND 35,346 0 35,346

UNITED ARAB 94,721 0 94,721

EMIRATES

UNITED KINGDOM 4,886 0 4,886

UNITED STATES 0 64,903 -64,903

TOTAL 1,168,568 385,014 783,553

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)