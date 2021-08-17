Log in
Singapore investors plan to implement a project in the production of building materials in Uzbekistan

08/17/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
At the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, a meeting was held with the leadership of a large Singaporean construction company Western International New Building Materials.

From the Uzbek side, the meeting was attended by First Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade A. Voitov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry A. Ikramov.

The prospects for establishing investment activities of a Singapore company in the production of construction materials in Uzbekistan were discussed. In particular, it was announced that the company is currently considering the possibility of implementing a project to organize the production of clinker cement.

The Uzbek side provided detailed information on the investment and industrial potential of this industry. It was noted that special attention is paid to the development of the production of building materials in Uzbekistan, as one of the drivers of economic growth, in view of which there are all the prerequisites for the successful implementation of the project of the Singapore company.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish close cooperation in order to accelerate the progress of the project and promptly resolve emerging issues.

https://mift.uz/ru/news/singapurskie-investory-planirujut-realizovat-proekt-v-sfere-proizvodstva-stroitelnyh-materialov-v-uzbekistane

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS