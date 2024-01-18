STORY: Singapore's minister for transport was charged with corruption on Thursday, a rare high-profile graft case in a place that prides itself on a squeaky-clean government.

S. Iswaran, who was arrested in July last year, is alleged to have received kickbacks valued at over a quarter of a million US dollars from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, partly to advance his business interests.

Charge sheets show the favors included flights on Ong's private plane, as well as tickets to football matches, musicals, and to the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Iswaran was an advisor to the Grand Prix, while Ong owns the rights to the race.

Ong's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He too was arrested in July as part of the corruption probe, but so far has not been charged.

Singapore's anti-corruption agency said Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including corruption and obstructing the course of justice.

In his resignation letter, Iswaran rejected the charges and said he would quote "focus on clearing [his] name."

If convicted of corruption, he could be fined up to around US$75,000 or face seven years in prison.

The case has gripped Singapore, where graft and scandals involving political leaders are rare.

In 2022, Transparency International ranked the city-state the fifth least corrupt out of 180 nations.

Last summer, Singapore's Prime Minister admitted his ruling party had taken a hit over the corruption investigation, as well as the recent resignations of two senior lawmakers over a quote "inappropriate relationship."