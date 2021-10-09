Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Singapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 'new normal'

10/09/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Singapore is opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub, and prepares to reach a "new normal" to live with COVID-19.

From Oct. 19 fully vaccinated people from eight countries, including Britain, France, Spain and the United States, will be able to enter the island without quarantining if they pass their COVID-19 tests, the government said on Saturday.

The announcement marks a major step in Singapore's strategy to resume international links.

The Southeast Asian nation, one of the world's biggest travel and finance hubs, is home to Asian headquarters of thousands of global companies whose executives have long relied on Singapore's connectivity.

The country, with a population of 5.45 million has been reporting record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 3,000 over the past few days, though almost all the cases are asymptomatic or mild. About 83% of the population is fully vaccinated, one of the world's highest rates.

Singapore recently reimposed coronavirus restrictions to buy time to prepare to live with the disease but the step was met with some rare frustration https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/frustration-with-new-covid-curbs-singapore-moves-open-up-2021-10-01 as the government walks a fine line between reopening and preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore will reach a new normal and can lighten restrictions when cases stabilise, even if they stay in the hundreds.

"It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months, to get there," Lee said in an address to the nation, which has largely kept the virus at bay since last year with masks, contact tracing and a closed border.

"After this surge stabilises, we may still see future surges, especially if new variants emerge. We may have to tap on the brakes again if cases again grow too fast, to protect our healthcare system and healthcare workers," Lee said.

The government announced measures to help locals adjust to the strategy of living with the virus, such as allowing most infected people to recover at home.

It simplified rules for testing and isolating infected people. Experts have previously said widespread testing may be unnecessary with most people vaccinated.

The government also tightened rules for those who remain unvaccinated, barring them from entering malls and eating at the country's ubiquitous hawker centres.

Singapore's travel programme for fully vaccinated people began in September with Germany and Brunei, and will include South Korea from next month. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aIndia tweaks policy to use biomass pellets in coal-fired power plants
RE
03:02aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cash seizure of over Rs. 142 crore in searches of Income Tax Department in Hyderabad
PU
01:42aGansu Revitalization and Innovation Project - P158215
PU
01:42aNational Statistics and Data for Development - P162621
PU
01:19aSingapore Transport Minister Says Engaged In Several Discussions To Restore Two-Way Quarantine Free Travel With More Countries
RE
01:19aSingapore transport minister says engaged in several discussions to restore two-way quarantine free travel with more countries
RE
01:13aSingapore transport minister says to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from denmark, france, italy, the netherlands, spain, united kingdom, canada, united states
RE
01:08aSingapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 'new normal'
RE
12:37aChina presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
RE
12:32aVietnam Treasury buys $150mln in first time public offering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
2TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
3Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up
4Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
5Tesla : Brandenburg factory becomes festival site for 'Giga-Fest'

HOT NEWS