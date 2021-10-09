Singapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 'new normal'

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Singapore is opening its
borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the
city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international
aviation hub, and prepares to reach a "new normal" to live with
COVID-19.
From Oct. 19 fully vaccinated people from eight countries,
including Britain, France, Spain and the United States, will be
able to enter the island without quarantining if they pass their
COVID-19 tests, the government said on Saturday.
The announcement marks a major step in Singapore's strategy
to resume international links.
The Southeast Asian nation, one of the world's biggest
travel and finance hubs, is home to Asian headquarters of
thousands of global companies whose executives have long relied
on Singapore's connectivity.
The country, with a population of 5.45 million has been
reporting record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 3,000
over the past few days, though almost all the cases are
asymptomatic or mild. About 83% of the population is fully
vaccinated, one of the world's highest rates.
Singapore recently reimposed coronavirus restrictions to buy
time to prepare to live with the disease but the step was met
with some rare frustration https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/frustration-with-new-covid-curbs-singapore-moves-open-up-2021-10-01
as the government walks a fine line between reopening and
preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore will reach a
new normal and can lighten restrictions when cases stabilise,
even if they stay in the hundreds.
"It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long
as six months, to get there," Lee said in an address to the
nation, which has largely kept the virus at bay since last year
with masks, contact tracing and a closed border.
"After this surge stabilises, we may still see future
surges, especially if new variants emerge. We may have to tap on
the brakes again if cases again grow too fast, to protect our
healthcare system and healthcare workers," Lee said.
The government announced measures to help locals adjust to
the strategy of living with the virus, such as allowing most
infected people to recover at home.
It simplified rules for testing and isolating infected
people. Experts have previously said widespread testing may be
unnecessary with most people vaccinated.
The government also tightened rules for those who remain
unvaccinated, barring them from entering malls and eating at the
country's ubiquitous hawker centres.
Singapore's travel programme for fully vaccinated people
began in September with Germany and Brunei, and will include
South Korea from next month.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga in
Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)