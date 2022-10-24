Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Singapore plans tender system to bolster power supply, mandate gas reserves

10/24/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore will issue competitive tenders for private companies to invest in new power projects to meet demand over the next five years, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Tuesday.

The city-state will also make permanent some temporary emergency measures announced by the Energy Market Authority last October that provided standby fuel reserves and mandated generation companies to contract sufficient fuel, Gan said at the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

These measures are aimed at bolstering energy security in the city-state after skyrocketing liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices late last year led to the collapse of several power retailers.

Singapore, which relies almost completely on natural gas for power generation, is also seeking to build reserves as global gas supplies are set to tighten further next year while Europe boosts LNG imports to replace Russian gas amid the Ukraine crisis.

"We will need to strengthen the market structure and put in guard-rails to ensure that the market continues to function well even under volatile conditions," Gan said. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Isabel Kua; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.13% 5008.57 Real-time Quote.-20.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.78% 271.6079 Real-time Quote.46.70%
Latest news "Economy"
12:44aCyclone lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas
RE
12:37aINDIA BONDS-Yields down tracking easing U.S. peers; state debt sale in focus
RE
12:20aOil gains as U.S. dollar eases though demand fears linger
RE
12:19aHSBC Q3 profit slumps 42% on France sale charge, credit losses
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster Start as Blue-Chip Earnings Awaited
DJ
12:16aHSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
RE
12:16aEU countries try to map out path to gas price cap
RE
12:14aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
RE
12:12aSoybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Signals Move to Ease International-Travel Requirements to Lure In..
2China raises macro prudential assessments to increase cross-border fund..
3HSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
4China's Giant Biogene slashes Hong Kong IPO size - sources
5Asian stocks ease to 2-1/2-year lows, pound lifted by Sunak's victory

HOT NEWS