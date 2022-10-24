Singapore plans tender system to bolster power supply, mandate gas reserves

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore will issue
competitive tenders for private companies to invest in new power
projects to meet demand over the next five years, Trade and
Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Tuesday.
The city-state will also make permanent some temporary
emergency measures announced by the Energy Market Authority last
October that provided standby fuel reserves and mandated
generation companies to contract sufficient fuel, Gan said at
the Singapore International Energy Week conference.
These measures are aimed at bolstering energy security in
the city-state after skyrocketing liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices late last year led to the collapse of several power
retailers.
Singapore, which relies almost completely on natural gas
for power generation, is also seeking to build reserves as
global gas supplies are set to tighten further next year while
Europe boosts LNG imports to replace Russian gas amid the
Ukraine crisis.
"We will need to strengthen the market structure and put
in guard-rails to ensure that the market continues to function
well even under volatile conditions," Gan said.
