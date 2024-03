March 27 (Reuters) - The vessel Dali that was involved in the Baltimore bridge collapse had valid classification society and statutory certificates on its structural integrity and equipment functionality at the time of the incident, Singapore's Marine and Ports Authority said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said the Dali also passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September last year. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill)