Singapore regulator announces energy security measures amid gas price spike

10/19/2021 | 06:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An LNG tanker passes boats along the coast of Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's energy regulator on Tuesday announced pre-emptive measures to safeguard the country's energy security, in a rare move as surging global gas prices roil the city-state's electricity market.

The measures will include providing standby reserves to ensure gas is available for power generation firms to tap if needed, EMA said.

Lower gas supply from Indonesia, where production issues in the West Natuna gas field have resulted in reduced output to Singapore, is expected to last until the end of this year, the Energy Market Authority said.

Gas pressure from South Sumatra has also decreased, EMA said.

With spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices trading over 500% above the same period last year, it is significantly more expensive for power generation firms in Singapore to turn to LNG purchases to make up for reduced piped gas supply, EMA said.

LNG prices have been driven up by global supply tightness and increased demand for winter.

About 95% of electricity in Singapore is generated from imported natural gas.

A recent spike in electricity prices in the country has left retailers that have locked in contracts with consumers but have not sufficiently hedged against a big price spike vulnerable.

At least three energy providers have announced their exit from the market, with one announcing a re-organisation of the business.

While EMA said that Singapore's overall gas supplies remain sufficient, it will work on pre-emptive measures to further secure fuel and electricity supply in the country and is urging consumers to conserve energy where possible.

"These pre-emptive measures are extraordinary but necessary to secure our fuel and electricity supply," EMA said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

By Jessica Jaganathan


© Reuters 2021
