Singapore's Consumer Prices Rose at Faster Pace in February

SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at a faster pace in February, driven by higher private-transport costs and a rise in core inflation.

The consumer-price index rose 0.7% last month from a year earlier, after increasing 0.2% in January, the Department of Statistics said Tuesday. The median estimate from a Wall Street Journal poll of nine economists was for a 0.6% increase in February.

The cost of transportation, which has an index weighting of 17.07%, climbed 3.1% in February. Food prices, which have a 21.10% weighting, rose 1.6%, while the cost of housing and utilities, which makes up 24.84% of the index, declined 0.3%, the data showed.

Core CPI, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, rose 0.2% in February following a 0.2% decline in January. The median estimate in a WSJ poll of eight economists was for a 0.1% increase.

In the quarters ahead, external inflation is likely to pick up amid the recovery in global oil prices. However, continuing negative output gaps in Singapore's major trading partners should cap the extent of the increase in underlying global inflation, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a joint statement Tuesday.

On the domestic front, cost pressures are expected to stay low, as wage growth and commercial rents are likely to remain subdued, they said.

Core inflation is forecast to turn mildly positive this year, as higher oil prices result in a pickup in electricity and gas tariffs, while the disinflationary effects of government subsidies introduced in 2020 fade.

For 2021, core consumer prices are forecast to average between 0.0% and a 1.0% rise. The projected range for overall consumer prices is being reviewed, given recent sharper-than-expected increases in the prices of non-core items, they said, adding a revised forecast range will be released at the MAS' upcoming monetary policy statement in April.

