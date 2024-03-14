By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's employment extended its run of growth to a ninth quarter in the last three months of 2023 but slowed sharply, with annual growth moderating amid global headwinds and inflationary pressures.

Total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, grew by 7,500 in the fourth quarter of 2023, revised data from the Ministry of Manpower showed Thursday. That compared with the advance estimate for a rise of 8,400 in the fourth quarter and with the increase of 23,600 seen in the third quarter.

"The moderation was not unexpected as weaker hiring expectations and declining job vacancies from previous quarters indicated cooling labour demand," the ministry said in a statement.

For 2023 as a whole, total employment growth moderated to 88,400, the data showed. That compared with the advance estimate for an increase of 89,400 last year and with the 227,800 surge seen in 2022.

The number of retrenchments fell to 3,460 in the fourth quarter, the ministry said. That compared with the advance estimate of 3,200 and with 4,110 in the third quarter. For 2023, retrenchments totaled 14,590, the data showed. That compared with the advance estimate of 14,320 and a record-low of 6,440 in 2022.

Meanwhile, Singapore's overall employment rate stood at 2.0% in January, unchanged from December, the ministry said. The unemployment rate of residents was unchanged from the prior month at 2.8% in January, while the unemployment rate of citizens rose to 3.0% in January from 2.9% in December.

