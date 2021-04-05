Log in
"Singapore's Grant to the International Monetary Fund's COVID-19 Crisis Capacity Development Initiative" - Second Motion Speech by Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Transport, on behalf of Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Minister in charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore on 5 April 2021

Mr Deputy Speaker, on behalf of Senior Minister and Minister in Charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, I beg to move, 'That this Parliament, in accordance with section 6A(2)(d) of the Bretton Woods Agreements Act (Chapter 27 of the 2012 Revised Edition), resolves that the maximum amount of grants that the Monetary Authority of Singapore may give under the bilateral agreement (or its subsequent variations) to be made by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore) with the International Monetary Fund to support the COVID-19 Crisis Capacity Development Initiative, is USD 2 million (approximately SDR 1.4 million).'

2 Mr Deputy Speaker, I beg to move.

***

Disclaimer

MAS - Monetary Authority of Singapore published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 11:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
