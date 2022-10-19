Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Singapore's Love, Bonito brand owner to open first U.S. store in 2023, eyes IPO

10/19/2022 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Singaporean female fashion brand Love, Bonito aiming to open first physical store in U.S.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Lovebonito Holdings, owner of the Love, Bonito female fashion brand and backed by investors including Chinese buyout firm Primavera Capital Group, is targeting opening its first U.S. physical store next year, its top executive said.

"The U.S is really one of the big bet markets for us that we want to double down on," Dione Song, CEO of Lovebonito Holdings, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

"There's a huge Asian diaspora market, Asian expats, Asian population there - they really want the right products that can really fit them well, that really speak to them," she said, adding that the firm had set up a team for its U.S. strategy.

Founded in 2010, Lovebonito Holdings has 16 stores spread across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

The company counts Primavera Capital, an early investor in billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, as one of its investors. The Chinese private equity firm led a $50 million funding round in Lovebonito Holdings in October 2021.

Among the other investors are Singapore-based Openspace Ventures, Japanese comparison-shopping site Kakaku.com, Shanghai-headquartered venture capital firm Ondine Capital and Japanese fashion chain store Adastria.

Other Singapore brands that operate in the female fashion wear market include The Editor's Market that was set up in 2010.

Song, 33, said Lovebonito Holdings' plans for an IPO were "definitely in the mid-term horizon", but she declined to give specifics. "We're moving towards that direction," she said.

Reuters could not immediately obtain a valuation for the company, or its financials.

This week, Lovebonito Holdings announced the acquisition of butter., a women-led activewear brand, and a small investment in Moom Health, a Singapore healthcare startup. It did not provide any deal value.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Yantoultra Ngui


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADASTRIA CO., LTD. -1.55% 2026 Delayed Quote.27.35%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.67% 5163.48 Real-time Quote.-18.30%
Latest news "Economy"
05:24aNetherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
RE
05:16aBritain's banks brace for potential government raid on profits -FT
RE
05:14aWorld stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with rate-hike angst
RE
05:10aChip Maker TSMC Weighs Expansion In Japan To Reduce Geopolitical Risk - WSJ
RE
05:10aChip maker tsmc weighs expansion in japan to reduce geopolitical…
RE
05:09aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall on caution amid party congress
RE
05:09aEuropean shares reverse gains as investors focus on inflation
RE
05:09aSterling weakens as inflation returns to 40-year highs
RE
05:09aAbu Dhabi airline Etihad gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ's takeover
RE
05:04aOctopus Energy creates JV with Italian solar and wind farm developer Nexta
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Nestle raises full-year sales guidance after nine-month sales beat
3Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
5Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data

HOT NEWS