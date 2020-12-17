Log in
Singapore's November exports fall 4.9% in year's biggest drop

12/17/2020 | 01:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Container cranes are pictured at the port of Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 4.9% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since November 2019, mainly due to lower shipments of petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The drop followed a 3.1% decrease in October.

Trade-dependent Singapore is often seen as a bellwether for the health of the global economy and OCBC Bank analysts said the data highlighted "the still-fragile state of recovery that global trade is expected to face in the coming year."

The analysts said they expected exports from the city-state to rise 3.6% year-on-year in 2020, below the government's official forecast range of 4% to 4.5% growth.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports rose 3.8% in November after a 5.4% contraction the previous month, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.00% 51.62 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
WTI 1.18% 48.365 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
