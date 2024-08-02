SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest bank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) reported on Friday a 14% jump in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, driven mainly by income growth and a decline in allowances.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia's second-largest lender by assets, said its April-June net profit rose to S$1.94 billion ($1.45 billion) from S$1.71 billion a year earlier.

This was above the mean estimate of S$1.82 billion or expectations for a 6.4% on-year rise from five analysts polled by LSEG.

($1 = 1.3362 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)