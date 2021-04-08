Singapore's PM-in-waiting steps aside as future leader

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Singapore's Deputy Prime
Minister Heng Swee Keat said he was stepping aside as the
country's designated future leader to let a younger person take
over when current premier Lee Hsien Loong retires, according to
his letter published in local media on Thursday.
"I would have too short a runway should I become the next
prime minister then," Heng said in his letter.
"We need a leader who will not only rebuild Singapore
post-COVID-19, but also lead the next phase of our
nation-building effort," he added.
He is also set to give up his portfolio as finance minister,
local media reported.
He will continue serving as deputy prime minister but will
step aside as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's
fourth-generation team, a term used to describe the group of
ruling party politicians seen as future leaders.
"This unexpected turn of events is a setback for our
succession planning. We recognise that Singaporeans will be
concerned. We seek your support and understanding, as we choose
another leader for the team," the 4G leaders said in a separate
letter.
Heng - who steered the Singapore central bank through the
global financial crisis - has doled out billions of dollars in
stimulus to help carry the country through the economic downturn
caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But questions were also raised about his health after he
suffered a stroke and collapsed during a cabinet meeting in
2016.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Martin Petty)