Singapore's PM-in-waiting takes new step towards leadership

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's finance minister,
Lawrence Wong, will be promoted to deputy prime minister on June
13, according to an official statement released on Monday,
taking a step closer to becoming the leader of the city-state.
Wong will be the fourth prime minister to lead the financial
hub since its independence in 1965, though the timing of the
handover from current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is as yet
undecided.
Following are some key facts about Wong:
PANDEMIC PERFORMANCE
Wong, 49, was catapulted into the political spotlight as
co-head of the government's COVID-19 task force.
He has mostly won praise for his handling of the virus.
Under his leadership, Singapore imposed strict lockdowns,
border curbs and contact-tracing, which kept deaths and
infections to a minimum, especially early on in the pandemic.
But after achieving one of the world's highest vaccination
rates, many questioned the slow pace at which the city eased
restrictions.
Singapore dropped nearly all pandemic restrictions in April
this year.
Wong broke down in tears during a speech in parliament in
2020 as he thanked healthcare workers and others for their
efforts during the pandemic, a rare show of emotion among the
city-state's leaders.
CAREER CIVIL SERVANT
As a civil servant, Wong worked in several ministries and
served as Prime Minister Lee's principal private secretary from
2005 to 2008.
He previously led the education and national development
ministries, and became finance minister last year. He delivered
his first budget this year, aimed at steering the country into a
post-pandemic era and addressing wealth inequality.
Wong is a member of the board of GIC, the country's
sovereign wealth fund, and is also the deputy chairman of the
Monetary Authority of Singapore.
He studied economics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison,
and also attended the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and the
Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Wong will only be the country's second prime minister from
outside the Lee family. The current prime minister's father Lee
Kuan Yew was the country founding father and first leader.
CHALLENGES
Besides the immediate challenge of recovering from a
pandemic and facing economic risks from the war in Ukraine, Wong
looks set to inherit a number of long-term structural policy
issues.
He will have to ensure Singapore retains its attractiveness
as a business hub despite global tax reforms and pressures to
reverse globalisation. Singapore will also have to navigate
shifting geopolitics, including its relationship with China and
the United States.
Singapore, an oil refining hub, is also trying to transition
towards a greener economy and cope with a rapidly ageing
population.
The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) secured 83 of 93
parliamentary seats in the 2020 election, but its share of the
popular vote dropped near a record low, while the opposition won
an unprecedented 10 seats.
"With the ruling party's lackluster performance... Wong and
Lee will likely focus on initiatives and policies to secure
better social outcomes for Singaporeans and help the PAP gain
more public support," said Nydia Ngiow, managing director at
Bower Group Asia.
"BOOKWORM, GUITAR PLAYER AND DOG LOVER"
The son of a salesman and a primary school teacher, Wong
describes himself as a "bookworm, guitar player and dog lover"
in his Instagram profile.
Members of the PAP who have worked with Wong told Reuters
the politician "does not beat around the bush", though also
described him as thoughtful and kind-hearted.
