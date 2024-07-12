SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 2.9% in the second quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, almost matching the first quarter's upwardly revised 3.0% growth rate, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth would come in at 2.7% in the April to June period.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.4% in the second quarter.

The advance GDP data comes after the Asian financial hub registered its fastest growth in 18 months in the first quarter.

"The manufacturing recovery is gaining traction a bit earlier than expected in the second quarter rather than the second half of 2024," OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said.

In May, the trade ministry maintained its economic growth forecast for 2024 at 1.0% to 3.0%.

Singapore's GDP grew 1.1% last year, slowing from 3.8% in 2022.

While annual core inflation has fallen from a peak of 5.5% in early 2023 to 3.1% in recent months, it has remained stubbornly underpinned and hit a

seven-month high in February

.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its primary tool, is scheduled to next review its policy settings later this month.

The central bank has left monetary policy unchanged for four consecutive meetings through to April.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by John Mair)