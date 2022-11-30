Singapore's Temasek reviews $275 mln FTX-related loss

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's Deputy Prime
Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that Temasek Holdings
has initiated an internal review of its investment in
the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.
Temasek had invested about $275 million in FTX, which it
said it has decided to write down after the spectacular collapse
of the exchange.
The loss was "disappointing" and had caused reputational
damage to Temasek, Wong said in parliament.
"The fact that other leading global institutional investors
like BlackRock and Sequoia Capital also invested in FTX does not
mitigate this," he said.
Wong, who is also finance minister, said the loss does
not not mean Temasek's governance system was not working and "no
amount of due diligence and monitoring can eliminate the risks
altogether".
Temasek has said its cost of investment in FTX was 0.09%
of its net portfolio value of S$403 billion ($293.97 billion) as
of March 31, 2022, and it currently had no direct exposure in
cryptocurrencies.
