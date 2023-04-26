The economy has slowed discernibly since the last quarter of 2022, weighed down by contractions in trade-related sectors amid the global manufacturing downturn, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a semi-annual report.
Core inflation has peaked and will end the year significantly lower, it said, adding that it expects core inflation to average between 3.5% and 4.5% in 2023.
The MAS is expecting global growth and inflation to slow, reflecting the effects of substantial monetary policy tightening.
