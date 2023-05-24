Turner, often called the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", was one of the biggest recording artists of all time, known for hits such as "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "(Simply) The Best".
(Reporting by Mike Davidson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
(Reuters) - Singer Tina Turner has died aged 83, one of her representatives said on Wednesday.
