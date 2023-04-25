STORY: BELAFONTE (2011): "What is my aim? Justice. It's a universal goal."

Trailblazing singer, actor and political activist Harry Belafonte has died.

According to a statement released by his longtime spokesperson, congestive heart failure was the cause.

He was at his home in New York with his wife by his side.

First as a Black leading man who explored racial themes in 1950s movies...

Belafonte later moved on to working with his friend Martin Luther King Jr. during the U.S. civil rights movement in the early 1960s.

He was born in Manhattan but spent his early childhood in his family's native Jamaica.

During World War Two, Belafonte joined the Navy after dropping out of high school.

Early in his career, the handsome and suave Belafonte became known as the "King of Calypso"

He was the first Black person to perform in many plush nightspots and also had groundbreaking roles in movies at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.

As a recording artist, Belafonte's third album, "Calypso," became the first by a single performer to sell more than 1 million copies.

Surgery to remove a node on his vocal cords in the '60s, however, reduced his voice to a raspy whisper.

BELAFONTE (2011) : "Well it's a validation, it means that the industry that you work in and that you love has felt that you're worthy of being presented in one of the great festivals that they hold."

In the 1980s, he worked to end apartheid in South Africa and coordinated Nelson Mandela's first visit to the United States.

He also provided the impetus for "We Are the World," the 1985 all-star musical collaboration that raised money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Among his many accolades, he was the first Black performer to win a major Emmy in 1960. He also won Grammys and in 2014 he received an Academy Award for his humanitarian work.

Belafonte was 96 years old.