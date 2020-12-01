Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Singerman Real Estate (SRE) and HATCHspaces®JV expand in Thousand Oaks Purchasing a 50,000 SF +/- cGMP small molecule manufacturing facility from Amgen

12/01/2020 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A joint venture between Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate and Los Angeles-based HATCHspaces® has successfully acquired their second project together in Thousand Oaks. The 50,000-square foot small molecule manufacturing facility was purchased off-market from local biotech giant Amgen. The all-cash transaction was completed on October 29, 2020.

“Manufacturing capabilities are essential to the continued growth of any life science cluster,” says HATCHspaces® Co-Founder Allan Glass. “The Greater Los Angeles market has continued to mature over the past few years, and we have seen renewed interest in this market from companies interested in relocating to Southern California as they grow. We are currently working with over 150,000 square feet of active science-driven space requirements from companies currently in other clusters across the country.”

“We are thrilled to partner with HATCHspaces again”, says SRE principal Kiley Carter. “SRE sees strong secular growth in the life science sector and, in 2020, has successfully closed or is actively pursuing over 700,000 square feet of life science space across most of the major U.S. clusters.”

The building was acquired by Amgen in 1991 and later retooled into a state-of-the-art clinical stage small molecule production facility for drug development. Over $30 million was spent on the cGMP production areas which will be retained by the SRE / HATCHspaces JV and made available for lease to the burgeoning life science industry in greater Los Angeles and abroad. The turnkey facility should prove to be a valuable asset to pharmaceutical companies as the industry searches for ways to onshore production and respond to the goals of Operation Warp Speed and the Covid-19 pandemic.

HATCHspaces® Co-Founder Howard Kozloff adds, “We are proud to have grown HATCHspaces into the leading owner and operator of multi-tenant life science and STEAM facilities in the Los Angeles region in just over two years.” Kozloff continues, “The industry has proven its resilience and importance over a very tumultuous 2020. Our goal is to grow our portfolio to one million square feet of purpose-built science facilities across Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.”

Singerman Real Estate, LLC (“SRE”) is a Chicago-based opportunistic real estate investment firm that has deep experience executing complex transactions and unlocking embedded value through the ownership of properties, real estate loans, and operating companies. SRE invests on behalf of institutional investors, including pension, endowment, foundation, and money management firms. Since its formation in 2010, SRE has sourced and executed, with partners, over $1 billion of investments across all major property types

HATCHspaces®, LLC is a Los Angeles-based real estate development platform focused on creating purpose-built life sciences facilities for companies emerging from academic and incubator networks. With properties in various regional submarkets, HATCHspaces'® mission is to deliver the life science community state-of-the-art lab facilities at varying scales, allowing regions to retain early stage bioscience and biotechnology start-ups emerging from research environments.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pANDES TECHNOLOGY : Faster, smaller and more accurate Edge AI using Deeplite and Andes Technology software + hardware
AQ
01:00pKonica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C4080 Series
GL
01:00pRubrik Introduces Innovations on AWS Fueled By Market Demand
GL
01:00pMM, Inc., a Utah Health & Wellness Contract Manufacturing Company, Celebrates 20% Month-Over-Month Growth as Consumers Turn to Wellness Products Amidst Pandemic
GL
01:00pTAG Associates Nominated for Three Private Asset Management Awards
GL
12:59pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:58pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019
RE
12:58pDollar nose-dives on U.S. stimulus hopes; bitcoin at new high
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ