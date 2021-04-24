Log in
Single Intraday Coupling in Germany from 15:00 CET with coupled market liquidity

04/24/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
23 April 2021 12:01
Single Intraday Coupling in Germany from 15:00 CET with coupled market liquidity

The four German Transmission System Operators (TSOs) (50Hertz, Amprion, Tennet Germany, TransnetBW) and the German Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) EPEX SPOT and Nord Pool are pleased to announce that market participants will soon be able to trade in the continuous intraday timeframe across all four TSO scheduling areas in the German/Luxembourg bidding zone from 15:00h CET. Agreement to this effect between all parties was facilitated by Bundesnetzagentur.

Testing has already started, with go-live envisaged for 31 May 2021.

Market participants will then be able to trade without limitations in the German/Luxembourg bidding zone from 15:00 CET on the day before delivery, based on combined market liquidity from the continuous markets of all German NEMOs (irrespective of which NEMO they have chosen as a service provider) - three hours earlier than today.

Under the newly agreed arrangements, both NEMOs have committed to use the SIDC (XBID) system from 15:00 CET each day, meaning they will provide all orders received from their market participants entirely to the SIDC system.

About Nord Pool
Nord Pool, Europe's leading power market, delivers efficient, simple and secure trading across Europe. The company offers day-ahead and intraday trading, clearing and settlement to customers regardless of size or location. Today 360 companies from 20 countries trade on Nord Pool's markets.

Nord Pool operates markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions, the UK, Central Western Europe (covering Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and The Netherlands) and Poland. Nord Pool is a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) in 15 European countries, while also servicing power markets in Croatia and Bulgaria. In 2020 Nord Pool had a total turnover of 995 TWh traded power. The company has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, London and Berlin.

Nord Pool has 25 years of power market experience built on offering flexibility, transparency, innovation, greater choice and participation to our customers.

Oslo, 23 April 2021

For further information, please contact:
Stuart Disbrey, +44 7887 409044 - stuart.disbrey@nordpoolgroup.com
Stina Johansen, +47 916 50 603 - stina.johansen@nordpoolgroup.com

Disclaimer

Nord Pool ASA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 00:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
