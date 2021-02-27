Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Single-shot COVID vaccine in UK could be weeks away -The Telegraph

02/27/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 27 (Reuters) - A single-shot vaccine to combat COVID-19 in Britain could be weeks away, with regulators set to begin the approval process this week, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/02/27/exclusive-single-shot-covid-vaccine-could-weeks-away-regulators.

A senior government source said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) formal process was "very likely" to start this week, according to the report.

The jab, developed by Johnson & Johnson's vaccine division Janssen, was not yet being considered by the MHRA for formal approval, the report added, citing health sources. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06pSingle-shot COVID vaccine in UK could be weeks away -The Telegraph
RE
05:06pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : International trade of goods of the Republic of Moldova in 2020
PU
04:32pBuffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
RE
03:46pBuffett upbeat on America and Berkshire
RE
02:50pSupporting Smart Urban Water Management in the Recife Metropolitan Region (RETF)
PU
02:50pBuenos aires water supply and sanitation with a focus on vulnerable areas program
PU
02:50pCITY OF SEATTLE WA : My letter demanding that the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission launch an immediate investigation into risks of future leaks, fires, and explosions involving Puget Sound Energy's (PSE) gas pipelines
PU
02:10pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 96,402,290 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Feb. 27 Versus 94,300,910 Doses Delivered As Of Feb. 26
RE
02:03pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 508,949 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 506,834 In Previous Report On Feb. 26
RE
12:24pSpanish government says all cattle on pariah ship should be killed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Stock gains power higher Berkshire profit, Buffett presses on with stock buybacks
2U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
3Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News
4Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
5Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ