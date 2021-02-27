Single-shot COVID vaccine in UK could be weeks away -The Telegraph

Feb 27 (Reuters) - A single-shot vaccine to combat COVID-19
in Britain could be weeks away, with regulators set to begin the
approval process this week, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/02/27/exclusive-single-shot-covid-vaccine-could-weeks-away-regulators.
A senior government source said the Medicines and Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) formal process was "very
likely" to start this week, according to the report.
The jab, developed by Johnson & Johnson's vaccine
division Janssen, was not yet being considered by the MHRA for
formal approval, the report added, citing health sources.
"We are working with them to complete the rolling review
process, and we look forward to receiving more data from them as
soon as possible," a department source told The Telegraph.
The news came as the United States is likely nearing the
authorization of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. On
Friday, a panel of outside advisers backed the one-shot
immunization.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)