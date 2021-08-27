Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery, cups may face ban in England, government says

08/27/2021 | 08:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice arrives at Downing Street in London

(Reuters) - Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and cups are among a raft of items that could be banned in England as part of a new public consultation being launched in the autumn, the British government said on Saturday.

"We will also introduce a world-leading plastic packaging tax from April 2022, set at 200 pounds ($275.32) per tonne, on plastic packaging which doesn't meet a minimum threshold of at least 30% recycled content", the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said in a statement.

It is estimated that each person uses 18 single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use plastic items of cutlery each year in England, the government said.

"We have made progress to turn the tide on plastic, banning the supply of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds, while our carrier bag charge has cut sales by 95% in the main supermarkets", Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

"Now we are looking to go a step further", he added https://bit.ly/3Dq96Oj.

The full list of single-use items under review and other consultation details will be announced in the coming weeks, the government said.

($1 = 0.7264 pounds)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Assessing 12 months of Nigeria's Domestic Gas Revolution
PU
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
12:36aUK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
RE
12:29aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
12:02aWORLD BANK : Federal Minister Dr. Müller meets President Malpass in Berlin
PU
12:01aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
08/27Chinese regions speed up making zero-carbon plans
PU
08/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese enterprises important force boosting Africa's development
PU
08/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement from Bureau Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community
PU
08/27GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : National Variety Trials releases 2021 Sorghum Harvest Report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong ..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : DESPERATE HOUSE BUYERS: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

HOT NEWS